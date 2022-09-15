Middlesbrough v Rotherham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

If you’d have asked any Championship fan about the league position of each of these two teams prior to the start of the campaign, you’d likely have had an answer the complete opposite to where they actually are now.

Middlesbrough have largely been expected to be at the top end of the table as one of the promotion contenders. With Chris Wilder at the helm and some investment made over the summer, the club should be in the play-off spots at the very least. Right now though, they are fourth from bottom in the table and have won just two of their opening nine games.

As for Rotherham, having yo-yoed between the two divisions over the last four seasons, many would have tipped the Millers to be near the bottom of the table again. Instead, they’ve soared to ninth and have lost only one of their opening games.

Ahead of this big clash at the weekend then, here is all you need to know.

Latest team news

For Middlesbrough, they will still be without Darragh Lenihan. He won’t be back until after the international break, which is a blow for their defence. Throw in the fact that Zack Steffen missed their midweek loss to Cardiff and it means they might have to be without their number one shot-stopper again for this fixture.

As for Rotherham, they should have a pretty full quota of players to choose from. They’d been without Cameron Humphreys prior to the fixture against Blackpool but he was back in the squad for that game and even came off the bench to get some minutes late on. Grant Hall also returned and played from the start – meaning both should also be back for this fixture against Middlesbrough.

Score prediction

Rotherham cannot be written off based on their early season form. They’ve pulled some superb results out of the bag – a win over Blackpool and Birmingham and a draw with Watford for example – and could do the same against Boro here. Chris Wilder’s side are desperate for a win though and need to get some more points on the board soon. Even with all their talent though, they are in somewhat of a slump and they might have to settle for just the one point from this fixture. 1-1.

Is there a live stream?

With the fixture being held on Saturday at peak time, there won’t be a live stream of the game.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 3pm.