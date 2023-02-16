Middlesbrough v QPR: Sky Sports pundit issues prediction with Neil Critchley’s job under serious pressure

If reports are to be believed, then Neil Critchley’s time as Queens Park Rangers head coach could be soon ending if results do not improve in the near future.

TalkSPORT claimed on Thursday that Critchley was ‘fighting to save his job’ following a 3-0 drubbing at home to Sunderland on Tuesday evening, stretching the Hoops’ winless league run to nine matches.

The only match that Critchley has won in charge of the R’s since replacing Michael Beale in the dugout is his debut 1-0 away success against Preston North End, but since then it has been a whole lot of misery for QPR supporters.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Londoners either as they make the long trip to Teesside to take on Middlesbrough, who are an incredibly different team to the side that lost 3-2 in August at Loftus Road.

Boro have won nine out of their last 11 league matches under Michael Carrick, which includes Wednesday night’s 3-1 success over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, and they are being tipped by EFL pundit David Prutton to continue their fantastic run of form and heap more pressure on Critchley.

“Middlesbrough are flying – QPR are not,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“Michael Carrick’s side got a huge win in midweek, and all they can do is keep on winning and hope that Sheffield United slip up – they have so much momentum.

“QPR are struggling badly. It’s nine without a win now, and they were poor against Sunderland. Really poor.

“This is not the game they want either, because I think they’ll get beaten. 2-0.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to see anything other than three points for Boro considering the form of both sides.

The strength of Michael Carrick’s options should strike fear in the QPR defence with the way things are going, and Critchley may end up going a bit more defensive due to how well the likes of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom are playing.

But a defeat here could see the end of Critchley at QPR, even though he has been in charge for just two months.

Harsh it may be considering he didn’t get to strengthen much at all in January, but results are not going for him and a change will need to be made or else the R’s will slip closer to the relegation zone.