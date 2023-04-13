Middlesbrough and Norwich City will both be determined to secure a positive result tomorrow when they face each other in the Championship.

Boro have experienced a dip in form this month after producing a host of impressive performances under the guidance of head coach Michael Carrick.

After suffering defeats to Huddersfield Town and Burnley, Middlesbrough managed to show some character earlier this week to rescue a draw in their meeting with Bristol City.

As a result of this run of results, Boro are now eight points adrift of Sheffield United in the race for second place and thus may now have to start preparing for a play-off run.

Norwich meanwhile will be looking to join Middlesbrough in this particular competition by securing a top-six finish in May.

David Wagner's side will climb into the play-off places if they secure a victory at the Riverside Stadium on Friday.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at the Middlesbrough and Norwich players who will not be available for selection.

Who is set to miss this game for Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough will definitely not be able to turn to Matt Clarke for inspiration as he is currently sidelined with a back injury.

Clarke has not featured for Boro since their meeting with Coventry City in October.

In the absence of Clarke, Middlesbrough have called upon the services of Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair and Dael Fry in the heart of defence.

Carrick revealed yesterday that a late call is set to be made on Fry as the defender is still recovering from an injury that he recently sustained in training.

Who is set to miss the game for Norwich?

Grant Hanley will not make the trip to the Riverside Stadium as he recently suffered a serious Achilles injury which has curtailed his season.

Fellow defender Ben Gibson is also unavailable for selection due to an issue with his hamstring while Kenny McLean is not expected to feature during the remainder of the regular season as a result of a knee injury.

Jonathan Rowe and Marcelino Nunez will not be included in Norwich's match-day squad for this fixture.

Rowe has yet to make an appearance for the club this season after suffering set-backs in his recovery.

Nunez meanwhile has not featured for Norwich since picking up an ankle injury in March.

Wagner revealed yesterday that he expects both of these players to return to action next week.