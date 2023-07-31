The Championship makes its long-awaited return this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.

The opening game comes on Friday night with a clash between Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday.

But Middlesbrough must wait until Saturday afternoon before getting things underway.

Michael Carrick’s side face Millwall in what could prove an important meeting come the end of the season.

What are Middlesbrough and Millwall’s aims for this season?

Both clubs will be aiming to fight for a top six finish come May, so any points picked up against their rivals this weekend could prove crucial in several months.

While the season cannot be won in August, these are still important fixtures in determining the immediate fortunes of each team.

Carrick will be aiming for a big three points to get his first full season in charge at Riverside off to a good start.

But Gary Rowett’s side will be looking to put their best foot forward after the bitterly disappointing end to the term that his team suffered last season.

Middlesbrough v Millwall team news

Last season’s top scorer, Chuba Akpom, has yet to play a single minute of pre-season action, having been absent through injury.

The forward’s fitness concerns could keep him out of action for Saturday’s clash with Millwall.

Akpom picked up a knee injury at the end of the previous campaign, which is still proving an issue.

Josh Coburn (knee) and Jonny Howson are also expected to be out of action this weekend.

Carrick confirmed that the trio have yet to make their return to training, which has effectively ruled them out of the meeting with the Lions.

Tommy Smith, Anfernee Dijksteel and Matt Clarke are all also set to be absent for this weekend’s opening game of the season.

Meanwhile, Millwall will be glad to see Danny McNamara make his return from injury to feature in a pre-season friendly at the weekend.

McNamara played in a 2-1 loss to Zian Flemming’s former side Fortuna Sittard, helping put the team in front by setting up Tom Bradshaw with a cross from the right flank.

Kevin Nisbet will be looking to make his competitive debut for his new club, having joined the Lions over the summer from Hibernian.

Casper de Norre and Joe Bryan are in a similar position, having also joined the London club over the summer.

It means we could see a number of changes to the team compared to their 4-3 loss to Blackburn Rovers last May that cost the club a play-off place.

Is Middlesbrough v Millwall on TV?

Middlesbrough’s clash with Millwall will not be broadcast on TV due to the blackout rule, which remains in place for the 2023-24 campaign.

Instead, you can follow the game on local radio or via the likes of Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm.

Highlights of the game will be made available following the completion of the match.

Sky Sports will post a 3-minute version on their YouTube channel, while ITV will broadcast a lengthier edition in the evening with their EFL highlights programme.

What is the ticket information for Middlesbrough v Millwall?

Middlesbrough still have an allocation of home tickets available across all four of the main stands, which cost from a range of £29 to 37 for adults depending on the stand.

Meanwhile, Millwall have received an allocation of 1,183 tickets for the away supporters, which cost £32 for adults, £24 for 65s and over and £19 for those under 18. They can be bought here.

What time does Middlesbrough v Millwall kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday.