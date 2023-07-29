Michael Carrick will be aiming to lead Middlesbrough to a promotion charge this season.

The former midfielder took the helm at the Riverside midway through last season and earned a lot of plaudits for the impact he had on the team.

Boro rose to fourth in the table, just missing out on promotion with a play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City.

The Championship side will be looking to go one step further next season by clinching a place back in the top flight for the first time since 2017.

The opening round of games is now drawing ever closer, with the first fixture arriving on 5 August.

What are the big dilemmas facing Michael Carrick ahead of Middlesbrough v Millwall?

Carrick’s side will host Millwall in a 3pm kick-off to get things started for the upcoming campaign.

Here we look at two big dilemmas that the Boro manager will have on his mind going into that clash with the Lions…

Centre back partnership

Darragh Lenihan cemented himself as a key figure under Carrick last season, featuring consistently in his starting lineup week to week.

The Irishman was a standout performer and will no doubt be relied upon again next season to be a central part of the team’s backline.

However, Carrick will have a decision to make regarding who will partner the 29-year-old for the opening game of the campaign.

Paddy McNair was chosen a lot of the time last term, but his performances weren’t quite up to the same level as Lenihan’s.

Carrick could opt for another option, with the likes of Dael Fry still in the first team squad.

New signing Rav van den Berg could also be called upon to step into the side from the jump.

It would be a real sink or swim situation to throw him in at the deep end in the opening game, but it could be a good opportunity for the youngster to prove himself against solid opposition.

Is Morgan Rogers ready to start?

Another new signing that Carrick will be thinking about potentially deploying from the start will be Morgan Rogers.

The Manchester City youngster has signed to the club and could be an option to use on the left flank in attack.

Rogers has limited first team experience, and it would be a big step-up to make his debut at the Riverside in the opening game.

But it could also prove a great opportunity to show why he was signed and what he is now capable of.

It will be a big call for Carrick to hand him a start from the opening game, but the team’s lack of alternatives could give him no other option.

Millwall will prove tricky opposition to face on the opening day, with Gary Rowett’s side hoping to compete for promotion themselves.

A home crowd should help ease him into the action, but he has previously only made 14 starts at Championship level before.

His most recent experience with Blackpool also didn’t go too well due to the team’s overall poor performance, so stepping up to a more impressive side will be a challenge in its own right.