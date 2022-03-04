Middlesbrough v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

This weekend we see a big top half clash as Middlesbrough host Luton Town in the Championship.

The sides are separated by only two points in the table and should Middlesbrough beat their opponents, they can go above them in the table.

Both sides come in to this game on the back of big FA Cup games. Although Middlesbrough won their tie, Luton put in an encouraging performance against a top side and will also be feeling good after it so it looks to be an exciting game.

Latest team news

Martin Payero remains out for the hosts due to an injury.

Both Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree failed a late fitness test before Tuesday’s FA Cup game but have both trained so could feature in tomorrow’s game.

For Luton, they are now without goalkeeper Jed Steer after he was carried off by a stretcher during Wednesday’s FA Cup game.

Captain Sonny Bradley also remains out after recently undergoing groin surgery.

Neither Henri Lansbury or Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu were fit in time to feature in Wednesday’s cup games but there’s a possibility we could see some involvement from them this weekend.

Score prediction

Although Chris Wilder’s side are flying high in the FA Cup, we’re going to say Luton slightly edge this one and will win 2-1 due to more consistent league form.

Is there a live stream?

This game takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout so there will be no live stream of the game.

However, audio commentary can be accessed through Middlesborough.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place at 3pm on Saturday.