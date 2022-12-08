Middlesbrough v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough and Luton Town will both be wanting to secure a positive result this weekend when they face each other at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro have managed to step up their performance levels in the Championship since handing over the reins to Michael Carrick.

Under the guidance of the 39-year-old, Middlesbrough have accumulated a respectable total of 10 points from their last five league games.

As for Luton, they opted to appoint Rob Edwards last month as Nathan Jones’ successor following the Welshman’s decision to take up the managerial vacancy at Southampton.

Yet to oversee a league fixture due to the break for the start of the World Cup, Edwards may feel as if he has a point to prove after being sacked by Luton’s arch-rivals Watford earlier this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news for Saturday’s game, whether there is a live stream for the clash and what time the match is set to kick-off…

Latest team news

Middlesbrough are set to be without defensive duo Marc Bola and Matt Clarke for this particular showdown.

Clarke is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his back while Bola has yet to fully recover from a knee injury that he sustained earlier this season.

Duncan Watmore could make his return to competitive action on Saturday as he has been participating in training.

Luton will be able to turn to Tom Lockyer and Evan Horvath for inspiration this weekend.

Both players have now returned to Kenilworth Road after being called up for Wales and the United States for the World Cup.

Score Prediction

Whereas Luton will unquestionably pose a threat for Middlesbrough in this fixture, the hosts have excelled in their recent fixtures and thus could prove to be too strong for Edwards’ side.

Chuba Akpom will unquestionably fancy his chances of causing havoc for the Hatters as he has scored an impressive total of eight goals in 14 Championship appearances this season.

We believe that Middlesbrough will secure a 2-1 victory over Luton.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

Is there a live stream?

Due to the blackout laws concerning games in the United Kingdom that take place on Saturday, a stream will not be available this weekend.

Highlights of the game will be shown on ITV4 at 10pm.

What time is kick-off?

This game is set to kick-off at 3pm at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.