This weekend, the Riverside stadium plays host to last year's fourth-placed side taking on this year's favourites to win the Championship.

Middlesbrough have made a quick recovery after a more than rocky start to the season. Last time out, they took a point from a thrilling 3-3 away draw against Plymouth Argyle.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have been hot all season. From minute one of the 2023/24 campaign, they've looked head and shoulders above the rest of the league. Enzo Maresca has completely turned around the fortunes of the Foxes, and a return to the Premier League looks to be nearly certain.

Going away to the North East will not be an easy task though. Boro have only lost one of their last eight league matches while Leicester were beaten in their previous game against Leeds United and only managed very narrow wins over QPR and Sunderland in the two games before.

With a brilliant game expected, here's everything you need to know about the match and the two teams.

Middlesbrough team news

Michael Carrick's side currently have a litany of good options out injured. Darragh Lenihan, Lewis O'Brien, Riley McGree, and Marcus Forss have all been out for different lengths of time, and Teesside Live have said that it: "remains to be seen," if any of the injury-stricken players will be available for the Leicester game.

After this weekend, the club will have a two-week international break to try and get players back to fitness. There is hope that, after the break, more and more of these key players will start to return to the first-team squad.

None of the players who featured against Plymouth were forced off due to injuries.

Leicester City team news

After signing for £7.5 million in the summer, Tom Cannon is expected to make his first appearance in a Foxes squad this weekend. A back injury that was picked up during his medical has prevented him from being involved, but the manager believes that he will be ready for the weekend.

"He (Cannon) is fit, but because he’s been a long time out, he needs to be slow," said Maresca. The Spaniard said that there was a possibility that the striker could've been involved in the Leeds game last weekend, but that never came to be. He added that if the game against the Yorkshire-based team wasn't to be Cannon's first involvement in the squad, then it would for sure be against Boro.

Midfielder Wilfried Ndidi has been ruled out until after the international break. He joins Callum Doyle and Dennis Praet on the list of players who will definitely not be involved in the Middlesbrough fixture.

Turkish winger Yunus Akgun had a flare-up of a muscle injury last week. His availability for the weekend is still unknown.

How to watch Middlesbrough v Leicester City

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, at the Riverside stadium, so it will not be shown on TV in the UK.

Fans overseas will be able to watch live streams of the game through the respective club websites.

Tickets for Middlesbrough v Leicester City

Middlesbrough fans who want to watch the game live can still buy tickets for the match on Saturday here.

Unfortunately for any Foxes fans who want to see their team play Boro, who don't already have a ticket, they won't be able to as tickets in the away end are sold out.

When does the game kick-off?

Middlesbrough v Leicester kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

That means full team news will be available at 2pm.