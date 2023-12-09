Highlights Middlesbrough suffered a 3-2 defeat against Leeds United despite taking an early lead.

Boro's Emmanuel Latte Lath scored two goals, but Leeds turned the game around with goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville.

Boro's Anfernee Dijksteel was sent off in the second half, allowing Leeds to secure all three points.

Middlesbrough take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

After a tough start to the season which saw them fail to win any of their first seven games, Boro have improved significantly in recent months, but they suffered disappointment as they were beaten 3-2 by third-placed Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Emmanuel Latte Lath gave Boro the lead in the third minute, but just four minutes later, Leeds had turned the game around through goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville, and Joel Piroe's penalty extended the Whites' advantage in the 38th minute.

Latte Lath scored his second to reduce the deficit for Boro before half time, but after the visitors had Anfernee Dijksteel sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half, the hosts held on for all three points.

Michael Carrick's side currently sit 12th in the table, three points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich following their promotion from League One last season, spending much of the campaign so far in the automatic promotion places.

The Tractor Boys secured their second consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Coventry City at Portman Road on Saturday.

Ipswich went ahead in the sixth minute when George Hirst fired home after being set up by Nathan Broadhead, and they doubled their lead before half time through Wes Burns' stunning strike.

Coventry improved after the break, and they were awarded a penalty when Harry Clarke brought down Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, but Matty Godden's spot-kick hit the bar.

The Sky Blues did pull one back in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Brandon Williams' own goal, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Kieran McKenna's side are second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City, and seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

David Prutton's Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town prediction

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes there will be little to separate Boro and Ipswich, predicting a 2-2 draw.

"Middlesbrough ran Leeds close last week, and face another of the league’s big hitters this weekend. They have injury problems, but so does everyone at the minute it seems," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Ipswich saw off Coventry last week to maintain their gap to third, and credit to Wes Burns who scored one of the most technically brilliant goals you’re ever likely to see. They could do with a bit of that at the Riverside. There will be goals here, but it will be a draw."

Will Ipswich Town beat Middlesbrough?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

Boro have lost their last two away games, but they are much stronger at home, and both Leicester and Southampton have lost at the Riverside Stadium this season.

However, Ipswich have lost just one league game since the end of August, and they are the top scorers in the Championship, so they could exploit a Boro defence that has been vulnerable at times this campaign.

It is likely to be an entertaining game, and it would be no surprise to see the points shared.