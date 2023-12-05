Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back from defeat when they host high-flying Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium this weekend.

Boro’s stuttering form on the road continued last weekend at Leeds United, which extended their winless run away from home to three matches, but Michael Carrick will be hoping his side can respond on home soil and build on consecutive league victories over Leicester City and Preston North End.

Middlesbrough currently sit 12th in the Championship table but remain just three points off a place inside the top six.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

In contrast, Ipswich Town’s defeat to West Bromwich Albion in late November appears to have been a minor blip, with the Tractor Boys responding with back-to-back domestic wins over Millwall and Coventry City, which has piled the pressure back on league leaders Leicester.

Ipswich themselves have been less prolific away from Portman Road, with just two points picked up from their last three Championship matches, and a consistent run will have to begin if they are to contend for the second-tier title come May.

Here at Football League World, we bring you all the latest information for the upcoming meeting on Teesside.

What is the latest team news for Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town?

For Boro, Anfernee Dijksteel will serve a one-match suspension after his sending off at Elland Road while Isaiah Jones will also be absent for this weekend after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Leeds.

Paddy McNair is the latest Boro player to pick up an injury, with the defender forced off in the first half in West Yorkshire with a back problem.

If McNair is unable to return for the weekend clash, Matt Clarke could earn his first league start back in the Middlesbrough side since October 2022.

Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney look set to remain absentees while Tommy Smith, Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree and Marcus Forss add to an injury-stricken list for Carrick to cope with over the congested winter period.

For Ipswich, Brandon Williams returned to the matchday squad against the Sky Blues after missing the win over Millwall due to a knock and could displace Harry Clarke at full-back.

Axel Tuanzebe was a surprise absentee against Coventry after a Man of the Match display against Millwall, but could return to the starting XI with McKenna continuing to ease him in after a series of injury problems.

Midfielder Lee Evans remains a long-term absentee for the Tractor Boys due to a knee injury.

What is the latest ticket news for Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town?

Limited tickets remain on sale in the home end depending on which area you wish to sit in, with adult prices ranging between £29-£33, over 65’s £20-£25 and under 18’s £15-£19. Members can get an added discount on their tickets.

For the visitors, Ipswich have been handed an allocation of 2,068 tickets which remain on general sale.

Prices for a ticket in the away end are £31 for an adult, £23 for over 65’s and £19 for under 18’s.

What time does Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town kick-off?

The weekend’s clash between Middlesbrough and Ipswich gets underway at 15:00 BST time on Saturday 9th December at the Riverside Stadium.

Is Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town on TV/Live Stream in the UK?

UK-based supporters will not be able to watch the match on TV due to the existing blackout rule, but will be able to follow live audio updates via BBC Radio Tees and BBC Radio Suffolk.