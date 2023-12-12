Championship action continues to come thick and fast in the build-up to Christmas, and most sides will have to play three matches in the space of eight days this week in what is set to be a testing period.

Wednesday night though gives a chance for two sides who lost on Saturday afternoon to get back to winning ways - only one can come out on top though as Middlesbrough play host to Hull City in a Yorkshire derby as North meets East Riding.

Middlesbrough felt the full force of automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town at the weekend as goals from Conor Chaplin and Omari Hutchinson led the Tractor Boys to a 2-0 win against Michael Carrick's injury-hit side.

Hull meanwhile made the trip to London against a QPR side who despite being in the relegation zone are currently resurgent under new Spanish head coach Marti Cifuentes - and the Hoops put Liam Rosenior's team to the sword with a 2-0 success at Loftus Road.

It therefore gives both teams plenty of reasons to fight to get back to winning ways with a vengeance, and with just three points spiltting the two sides, there is very little between them.

Sky Sports pundit predicts Middlesbrough victory over Hull

Ahead of the Tigers' trip to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night, Sky Sports' EFL presenter David Prutton has tipped Boro to get back to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 success on home soil.

"Middlesbrough are suffering with injuries right now, and it doesn't take a genius to point out that they are struggling for a bit of consistency," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"Hull City are one of those other sides jostling around on the cusp of the top six.

"They have endured a couple of disappointing results, and will be keen to bounce back. But I think Boro edge this one."

Philogene injury could cost Hull massively

Hull have lost back-to-back matches against Watford and QPR respectively, and they were handed a further blow on Saturday when their star man Jaden Philogene hobbled off with a knee injury early on in the second half.

The former Aston Villa winger has contributed to 11 of Hull's Championship goals this season, so he will be hard to replace for Rosenior and has been confirmed as a definite absentee as he needs a scan on his issue.

Middlesbrough are struggling with players on the treatment table as well though - the likes of Hayden Hackney, Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree and Marcus Forss have all been sidelined in recent weeks and Carrick's fit individuals have had to try and step up.

They have a good chance though to get back to winning ways though against City and go level on points with them on 30.