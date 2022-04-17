Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

A very important match in the race for promotion to the Premier League will take place on Easter Monday as Middlesbrough host Huddersfield Town at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro have only picked up one point out of their last three matches, and that run of results has left them with work to do if they want to finish in the play-off places this season.

Chris Wilder’s side trail his former club Sheffield United in sixth place by two points, but perhaps crucially the Teessiders have a game in-hand on the Blades before the end of the current campaign.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Middlesbrough 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 1. Brad Guzan DC United LAFC New York City Atlanta United

They will come up against a team though that will be looking to catch Bournemouth in second place in the Terriers, although they are running out of time to do so and with the Cherries having two games in hand, it looks like a top six spot will have to do – although that’s not a guarantee yet either.

Latest team news

Boro will be without one of their key players on Monday afternoon as ex-Terrier Matt Crooks will be missing for the next three games, having picked up his 15th yellow card of the season against Bournemouth.

That could potentially give a chance to January addition Riley McGree, who has returned to fitness following an injury lay-off, but this match may come too soon for Dael Fry to return from a calf problem.

Huddersfield meanwhile will be without their top scorer Danny Ward for the trip north after he came off injured against Queens Park Rangers on Friday – although Carlos Corberan admitted that the striker wasn’t going to be involved anyway against Boro.

Duane Holmes came on in his place that evening but a more natural replacement for Ward would be Jordan Rhodes, whilst Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin will be hoping for a first start after making five substitute appearances so far.

Is there a live stream?

There will be no live stream available to UK-based fans of both clubs, however the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

Audio passes though can still be purchased from either side’s club website.

What time is kick-off?

The first ball will be kicked at 12:30pm on Easter Monday at the Riverside Stadium.

Score prediction

Huddersfield’s confidence may have been knocked slightly following a draw against struggling QPR on Friday, whilst Boro are overdue a win – 2-1 to the home team.