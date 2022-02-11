Middlesbrough v Derby County: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough host Derby County at the Riverside on Saturday with tensions running high between the two Championship clubs.

Boro’s legal claim against the Rams has been one of the issues holding up a potential takeover and has proven controversial to say the least, with reports suggesting that Steve Gibson has increased his security ahead of the arrival of the travelling Derby fans.

On Wednesday, Chris Wilder urged his side to ensure their full focus was on the football amid the off-field noise and suggested that the tensions had nothing to do with the players.

While that may be true, it has had a clear impact on both sets of fans and the atmosphere they create at the Riverside could well influence what happens on the pitch.

The Teessiders were excellent in midweek and deserving of more than a point against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the performance proving further evidence of just how far they’ve come since Wilder took charge in November.

Derby, meanwhile, continue to impress under Wayne Rooney and their 3-1 win against Hull City in midweek leaves them just four points away from safety – remarkable given they’ve been deducted a total of 21 points this term.

The Rams have proven a really difficult side to beat this term and they’ll know exactly what a win would mean to the travelling support.

Here, we’ve outlined everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s enthralling Championship clash…

Latest team news

Middlesbrough are set to be without Martin Payero after he was stretchered off late in the draw against QPR on Wednesday while Marc Bola is still sidelined with injury.

Wilder is unlikely to want to change too much after a strong performance in west London but against a Derby defence that have frustrated plenty of sides this term, we could see him tweak the forward line with Folarin Balogun in place of Andraz Sporar.

Rooney’s attacking options are limited by the ongoing injuries to Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak but Richard Stearman has served his three-match suspension and should return to the centre of defence at the Riverside.

Did these 26 ex-Derby County players score more than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Rory Delap? Yes No

Is there a live stream?

Due to the UK’s Saturday football blackout, a live audio stream will not be available in the UK.

However, overseas fans can watch it via either RamsTV or Middlesbrough Matchday Live.

Audio streams will be available to everyone via both club sites.

What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough v Derby kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, meaning full team news will be available at the Riverside at 2pm.