Mark Robins has issued a fitness update on Ben Sheaf and Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the final-day clash against Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues have just one game left in the regular season but are aiming to qualify for the play-offs.

Can Coventry City make the play-offs?

Coventry need just one point from their final game of the campaign against Middlesbrough next week to earn a top six spot.

Gyokeres was on the receiving end of a rough challenge at the end of the first half of the team’s most recent clash against Birmingham City.

However, the striker did carry on and Robins has claimed that the Swede will be fine to continue despite taking a hit to his ankle.

The Coventry boss also hinted that Sheaf is nearing a return to action, but kept his cards close to his chest regarding whether he will be fit to feature in the big clash with Middlesbrough next week.

“[Gyokeres] took a whack to the ankle, a big whack on it but he’ll be fine,” said Robins, via Coventry Live.

“He’s robust enough.

“[Sheaf’s] still making good progress.

“Who knows [if he’ll be fit]!

“There’s potential with anything.”

There are no other fresh injury concerns for Coventry going into Monday’s clash with Boro.

Coventry know that victory against Michael Carrick’s side will mean they'll face them in the play-off semi-final.

However, a defeat could see the team drop out of the top six, meaning there is a lot of pressure on the players to secure a result to maintain their promotion hopes for this season.

How important is the fitness of Viktor Gyokeres and Ben Sheaf to Coventry City?

Gyokeres has been key to Coventry’s promotion charge this season, with his goals helping to fire the team into the top six.

The Swede has 21 goals from 45 league appearances and is one of the division’s top scorers.

Sheaf has also been an important figure for Coventry, with the midfielder being a consistent presence in the side when fit.

His return would be a big boost to the team’s promotion chances.

What are the permutations for Coventry City’s play-off hopes?

Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are all three points behind Coventry in the table but their goal differences are all relatively equal, except for Blackburn.

So defeat would take Coventry’s future out of their hands as they will be relying on results elsewhere to stay in the top six.

A draw will secure a play-off place but could see the team drop to sixth in place of Millwall if the Lions earn a win in their clash with Blackburn.

That would mean a two-legged clash with Luton Town for a place at Wembley.

Meanwhile, a win over Boro will mean the two teams meet again in the semi-finals.