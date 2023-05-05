Middlesbrough take on Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium on the final day of the Championship season on Monday.

Boro have already secured their play-off place, but come into the game in poor form having lost their previous two matches.

They were beaten 1-0 by Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Monday, with Hakeem Odoffin's 48th-minute goal sealing all three points for the Millers after Anfernee Dijksteel was sent off just before half time for the visitors.

Michael Carrick's side are guaranteed to finish fourth and the 41-year-old could again decide to rest some of his key players for this one, with his squad currently depleted due to injuries.

The Sky Blues retained their play-off spot with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at the CBS Arena on Saturday thanks to Josh Eccles' early strike and Viktor Gyokeres' penalty.

Mark Robins' men currently sit fifth in the table, three points clear of Sunderland in seventh, West Bromwich Albion in eighth and Blackburn Rovers in ninth and they make the trip to Teesside knowing they will secure a top six place if they avoid defeat.

What is the latest Middlesbrough and Coventry City team news?

Middlesbrough suffered two further injury blows prior to the game against Rotherham, with captain Jonny Howson pulling up in the warm up and Ryan Giles also missing out.

Carrick admits he is unsure of the severity of the issues and revealed the pair will be assessed.

"Giles got a knock in training, so he'd been out for a few days. We'll have to wait and see how he is," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"Jonny got injured in the warm-up, he had a pain in the back of his knee, top of his calf, again we'll have to wait and see."

However, Boro were boosted by the return of Riley McGree, Paddy McNair and Tommy Smith against the Millers with the trio all coming through the game unscathed.

There are concerns over the fitness of Aaron Ramsey and Dael Fry, with Carrick refusing to put a timescale on their recovery, while Dijksteel will be suspended after his dismissal against the Millers.

Coventry should be able to call upon star striker Viktor Gyokeres, with Robins confirming he expects the Swede to be available after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge towards the end of the victory over the Blues last weekend.

Ben Sheaf has missed the last two games with a calf injury and Robins says he is making good progress, hinting he may be available for the trip to Teesside.

"Ben Sheaf is making good progress. Who knows when he could come back, there’s potential in anything, but it’s positive," Robins told the club's official website.

Is Middlesbrough v Coventry City on TV?

The game is not being televised, but it will be available to watch via the club's respective streaming platforms, which can be found on their official websites.

What time does Middlesbrough v Coventry City kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Monday afternoon.