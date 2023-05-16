Mark Robins has issued a fitness update on Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer ahead of Wednesday night’s play-off semi-final second leg with Middlesbrough.

Hamer has been crucial to the Sky Blues this season - contributing nine goals and 11 assists from 41 league appearances.

The 25-year-old suffered from a bad challenge in Sunday’s first leg, needing treatment for several minutes before carrying on with the game.

Will Gustavo Hamer be fit to face Middlesbrough on Wednesday night?

The Dutchman faces a fitness test ahead of any decision being made over his availability.

Robins was unable to confirm yet whether Hamer will be selected, although he would ideally like to see the midfielder make the starting lineup.

The Coventry boss also discussed the fitness of backup striker Tyler Walker but was again unable to confirm whether or not he will be available to face Michael Carrick’s side at the Riverside midweek.

“I don’t know yet,” said Robins on Hamer, via Coventry Live.

“We have got to give everyone as much time as we possibly can.

“We will know more in a little while but I am hopeful.

“I just don’t know definitively at this point.

“We have got to try things out and see how he is and how he’s moving when he comes in.

“He’ll have to go out onto the grass and we’ll have to have a look.

“We’ll have to wait and see [with Walker].

“I’ll know later this afternoon about the extent of any damage that might be there when he comes in and see how he is.

“If he can move then fine.

“I can’t be more specific.”

The first leg finished 0-0, meaning both sides still have everything to play for when they meet on Wednesday evening.

The winner will face either Luton Town or Sunderland at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Can Coventry overcome Middlesbrough to reach the play-off final?

The sides have met twice now in the last couple of weeks and played out two draws so deciding between a winner is going to be tough.

It could come down to which player can produce a moment of absolute magic to split the difference between them.

That is where a player like Hamer is crucial in a big game like this.

If he is unavailable to feature midweek, then that will come as a massive blow to Coventry’s chances of gaining Premier League promotion this season.