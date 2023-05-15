Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Middlesbrough will beat Coventry City in their Championship play-off semi-final second leg at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

The two sides played out a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

It was Boro who looked the more threatening throughout, with Ben Wilson tipping Chuba Akpom's strike onto the bar before denying Isaiah Jones.

The Sky Blues failed to have a shot on target in what was a contest lacking in quality, but the visitors did have further chances with Akpom heading wide from Riley McGree's cross just after the break and Paddy McNair's corner going narrowly past the post in stoppage time.

It means there is all to play for in the second leg on Teesside in midweek to determine who progresses to the final at Wembley.

Carlton Palmer predicts Middlesbrough to beat Coventry

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed he is expecting another close encounter, but believes Boro may just edge it.

"Very good game between Middlesbrough and Coventry," Palmer said.

"Very good game of football, two very good managers, both have had tremendous seasons and both deserve to go further on.

"Middlesbrough got the draw at Coventry in what was a very tight game.

"I think the return leg will be very close again as Coventry are good on the road.

"I slightly lean towards Middlesbrough, only because they have home advantage, but it's going to be a very close one to call."

Will Middlesbrough beat Coventry City?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that there is little to separate these two sides.

As Palmer says, home advantage could be a decisive factor and Boro come into the game as slight favourites due to their excellent form on their own patch.

However, as they proved in their final day draw at the Riverside Stadium, the Sky Blues are more than capable of causing problems for Boro, and they have not lost away from home since early February.

As the home team, the pressure will be on Boro to take the game to their opponents and that could leave spaces for the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer to exploit.

The Sky Blues also have one of the best defensive records in the division, and they will not be easy to break down

If Boro's attacking players are on form, they have a strong chance of reaching the final, but Coventry should not be underestimated.