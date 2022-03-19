Middlesbrough v Chelsea: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The FA Cup has returned this weekend with Middlesbrough looking to cause an upset against Chelsea as they take on the European Champions at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough have been in inconsistent form of late but are now unbeaten in their last two games, keeping two clean sheets as they look to carry that form into the huge game against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It will be a difficult game against a strong Chelsea side with Tuchel hoping to add the FA Cup to his trophy cabinet having already won the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup. However, domestic honours have so far escaped in his short reign so far.

Boro have been resurgent under Chris Wilder since his appointment in November and have turned themselves into playoff contenders and have already overcome Premier League big hitters Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Those two results certainly add something extra to the game with Boro already showing they can compete with the Premier League’s top sides and players.

A win here for Boro will see them into the semi-final of the FA Cup, a huge motivation for a club who have reached just two cup finals in the last 20 years. It could also spark a winning run in the league, boosting their promotion hopes at the same time.

Team News

Wilder will be boosted by the return of Andraz Sporar after the loanee missed the last three games due to illness. James Lea Siliki could also come back into the squad having missed the last three games as well.

Anfernee Dijksteel will be fit for the game having played the 90 minutes against Birmingham City in midweek, but Riley McGree will be absent once again.

Other than that, there are no new injury options which is a huge positive after a busy run of games for Boro.

For Chelsea, they could be missing three players for the clash.

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi both missed the midweek Champions League game in Lille, while defender Andreas Christensen limped off in the first half of that game. All three have trained but may not be risked for the FA Cup tie.

Is there a live stream?

If you don’t fancy watching the game live on BBC One, you can stream it through the BBC iPlayer.

What time is kickoff?

Coverage of the game starts on BBC One, with the game itself kicking off at 5:15pm.

Score Prediction

It’s a difficult game to predict as quality goes out of the window in cup games. For that reason, I think Boro will sneak a win in extra time. 2-1.