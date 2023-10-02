Highlights Middlesbrough and Cardiff City have been in good form recently, with both teams coming off wins in their previous matches.

Middlesbrough may be without Lewis O'Brien due to an ankle injury sustained in their last game, while Cardiff's Yakou Meite is also a potential doubt due to a hamstring problem.

The Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City match will be available to watch on TV via Sky Sports' red button feature, with coverage starting around 7:40pm.

Two sides in relatively good form of late clash on Tuesday night at the Riverside Stadium as Middlesbrough face off against Cardiff City.

Less than a month ago, these two sides were separated by just three points in the lower reaches of the table, but Michael Carrick and Erol Bulut saw their sides end September in strong fashion.

The former Manchester United midfielder's side made it two straight wins and seven points from nine with victory at Watford, whilst Cardiff saw off Rotherham to claim a fourth straight success which sees them into the play-off places for the first time this season.

In what is set up to be an intriguing clash in the North East, Football League World brings you the latest in the leadup to kick-off.

What is the team news for Middlesbrough and Cardiff City?

Despite Boro's recent upturn in fortunes which has seen Carrick's side go undefeated in four games across all competitions, Saturday's win at Watford has come at a slight cost in the midfield area, as Lewis O'Brien sustained an ankle problem which saw him substituted after just 36 minutes, with the experienced Tommy Smith replacing him.

“It doesn’t look good, to be honest. We’re fearing the worst with Lewis. We’ll have to wait for scans, but it could leave him out for a bit of time that. It was a whack on his ankle/bottom of his shin bone." Carrick told TeesideLive post-match.

Cardiff come into this game with Yakou Meite a potential doubt, after the former Reading man was substituted in the 2-0 win against Rotherham after just 18 minutes with a hamstring problem, the extent of which hasn't been revealed.

Aaron Ramsey remains on the sidelines until the international break at the very least, after Erol Bulut stated that it seems unlikely he will feature in Wales' next set of EURO2024 Qualifiers, as per WalesOnline.

Is Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City available on TV/Stream?

With this fixture being in midweek, this match will be available to watch on TV.

Whilst not the main game on Sky Sports on Tuesday night, Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City will be available via Sky Sports' red button feature, which normally begins approximately five minutes before kick-off.

This means you can access coverage for the game at around 7:40pm.

Where can you buy tickets for Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City?

Tickets for this fixture are available to purchase via the respective club websites.

In the home end, the block with the highest number of tickets left remaining is Block 70 with 281 seats left, with adult prices across the stadium varying from between £28 and £34 depending on preference, and these are available to purchase via Middlesbrough's ticketing site.

As for Cardiff fans, tickets have been on sale for this long trip since September 26th. These are available to purchase from the Cardiff City Ticket Office until 5pm on Monday October 2nd, with Middlesbrough confirming that 'pay on the night' will be available for Bluebirds supporters, although it will be cash only.

Prices on the night will remain the same, with an adult ticket costing £29, £21 for Over-65's and £16 for U16's

What time does Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City kick-off?

Kick-off between these two sides is at 7:45pm on Tuesday.

This means that the official lineups for both sides should be available at approximately 6:45pm.