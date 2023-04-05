Middlesbrough take on Burnley in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Good Friday.

Boro will be looking to respond after suffering a shock 4-2 defeat to struggling Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in a blow to their automatic promotion hopes.

Marcus Forss gave the visitors the lead just before half time, but second half goals from Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma and a double from Matty Pearson put the hosts firmly in control. Chuba Akpom pulled back a late consolation, but Boro's four game unbeaten run came to an end as Neil Warnock secured a victory over his former club.

Michael Carrick's side are now six points behind second-placed Sheffield United, with the Blades also having a game in hand, while they are also now level on points with fourth-placed Luton Town.

The Clarets were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Sunderland at Turf Moor on Friday night, although it did extend their unbeaten run to 18 league games.

Vincent Kompany's men sit top of the table and are 17 points clear of third-placed Boro with a game in hand. They can secure promotion to the Premier League on Friday if Luton Town fail to beat Millwall at lunchtime and they get three points on Teesside.

David Prutton's Middlesbrough v Burnley prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting an entertaining encounter and believes there will be nothing to separate the two sides in a 2-2 draw.

"That was a damaging blow for Middlesbrough last weekend. Throwing away a lead to lose at Huddersfield, and seeing Sheffield United win at Norwich. One thing they have been good at under Michael Carrick, though, is bouncing back quickly from poor results," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Burnley could go up on Friday night! It will depend on what Luton do at lunchtime… but if the Hatters fail to win then Vincent Kompany knows they can get the job done with three points at the Riverside. Whatever happens, I think this will be a draw and they’ll have to wait until at least Monday to seal their return to the Premier League."

Will Middlesbrough bounce back against Burnley?

It is a tough one to call between two of the best sides in the division.

Prutton is right to point to Boro's record of responding well to setbacks under Michael Carrick as they have won the next game following their previous four league defeats under the 41-year-old.

But this will be an incredibly difficult challenge against a Burnley side who are unbeaten since the start of November and could have the opportunity to secure promotion.

Kompany will want his side to seal their Premier League return at the earliest opportunity and should Luton fail to win at Millwall, he will be determined to ensure his side do the job in this one.

Much could depend on the result at The Den, but in what looks like an incredibly evenly-matched game, a draw seems a likely outcome.