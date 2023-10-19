Highlights Birmingham City has replaced John Eustace with Wayne Rooney as their new manager, leading to discussions about the "Wayne Rooney factor" and whether Middlesbrough should be concerned heading into their match against Birmingham.

Some Middlesbrough fans are not overly concerned about Rooney's appointment and actually felt more concerned when Eustace was in charge, as they felt he was building something good at Birmingham.

It is uncertain whether Rooney will win his first match as Birmingham City boss, as Middlesbrough has been in good form recently and may not experience the typical "new manager bounce" that teams often get.

Whilst Championship action has been on pause of late for the latest round of international fixtures, there has still been plenty to discuss over the break.

Of course, the biggest story of them all revolves around Birmingham City, with the club electing to sack now former boss John Eustace and replace him with Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

Rooney joins the Blues having had previous managerial spells with Derby County in the Championship and DC United in MLS.

The new Blues' boss faces a familiar face in his first match in charge of the club this weekend, with a trip away to the Riverside Stadium to face Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

Should Middlesbrough be concerned by Wayne Rooney's appointment?

With the Championship clash in mind, it begs the question whether or not Middlesbrough should be concerned by Birmingham City given the 'Wayne Rooney factor' heading into the match.

It is often discussed that there is a 'new manager bounce' when clubs get a new boss and it will certainly be interesting to see if that's the case for Birmingham this weekend.

With the above question in mind, and to get a sense of how Boro supporters are feeling heading into the game, we caught up with FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt.

Interestingly, though, Dana says she would be more concerned had John Eustace remained in charge of the Blues.

"In truth, no, I'm not really concerned about the Wayne Rooney factor," Dana explained to FLW ahead of this weekend's clash.

"I'd actually be a little bit more concerned if John Eustace was still at the helm because I think he was building something really good at Birmingham and now there are a lot more questions towards Birmingham.

"How are they going to play? What's their form going to be like coming into the next few games? They could have that new manager bounce and as a football fan, it's always at the back of your mind.

"But in truth, I don't know a lot about Wayne Rooney's Birmingham to be concerned, and to be concerned over a name would be slightly daft as you can easily flip it on the other side and say are Birmingham concerned about Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough?

"So, yeah, not too concerned about Wayne Rooney specifically, but obviously mindful that Birmingham City are a good side."

Will Wayne Rooney win his first match as Birmingham City boss?

Although these things are hard to predict, it does look a tough opening fixture for Rooney.

Despite their slow start, Middlesbrough found momentum prior to the international break, winning four of their last four league matches and Michael Carrick will be aiming for five out of five come Saturday.

Of course, Birmingham are in sixth in the division and won their last two games, so it's been a decent recent run for them, too.

But because of that, I don't think they'll benefit from much of a 'new manager bounce' and therefore lose.