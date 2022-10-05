Middlesbrough v Birmingham City: Latest team news, score prediction, What time is kick-off? Is there a live stream?

Middlesbrough welcome Birmingham City to the Riverside Stadium this evening, with Boro currently without a manager following the sacking of Chris Wilder.

Expected to push at the top-end of the division, the Teesside club have accumulated a mere 10 points from 11 games and are occupying a relegation spot as things stand.

As for the visitors, they were a side expected to struggle in the second-tier this season, however, John Eustace has done an excellent job thus far in the Midlands.

The Blues sit 15th in the second-tier standings and are unbeaten in their last four, with their last result being a 1-1 draw with league leaders Sheffield United.

Boro need to start picking up points from somewhere, and whilst they have made a struggling start to the new campaign, they still possess the quality within the squad to thrive.

Latest team news

There are no fresh injury concerns that have been publicised ahead of tonight’s clash, which will give Leo Percovich strong options to choose from in his first match as interim boss.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones dropped to the bench at the weekend, and whilst the pair have not been their influential selves over the last month or so, they have the ability to carve chances out of nowhere, and subsequently, it would be no surprise to see the pair back in action from the very start.

It remains to be seen if Tahith Chong will be in from the off in Middlesbrough this evening after a foul from Oliver Norwood forced the attacking midfielder to come off at the weekend.

Apart from that, there does not seem to be any fresh injuries that Eustace has to contend with.

Score prediction

Birmingham will make this tough for a side low on confidence, however, Boro still possess a lot of quality and can still carve teams open.

1-1 draw.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off this evening is at 7:45 pm.

Is there a live stream?

Tonight’s clash will be shown on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button.

The match will also be available for Blues TV members.