Despite being a center back, van den Berg has been primarily used as a right-back, filling in for the injured Tommy Smith. His consistent presence in that position could mean limited opportunities for Anfernee Dijksteel.

Dijksteel has only made three substitute appearances for Middlesbrough this season, while van den Berg has been preferred at right-back. This lack of game time may prompt Dijksteel to seek a move elsewhere, and Middlesbrough could consider cashing in on him to make room for van den Berg.

The summer transfer window certainly proved to be an eventful one for those associated with Middlesbrough.

Having missed out on promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs last season, 'Boro will have been keen to put together a squad capable of going one better this time around.

As a result, no fewer than 12 new signings would be added to the first-team squad at The Riverside Stadium - either permanently or on loan - before the market closed at the start of September.

One of those who made the move to the North East of England was Rav van den Berg, with the centre back joining on a permanent deal from Dutch top-flight side PEC Zwolle.

But having made that move to the Championship over the summer, it could be argued that van den Berg has so far not been used by Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, in quite the way he would have expected.

How has van den Berg done since joining Middlesbrough?

Since making his move to Middlesbrough in the summer, van den Berg has already become a fairly regular feature for the club.

The 19-year-old has so far made 12 appearances in all competitions for 'Boro, helping them to tenth in the current Championship standings.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

However, while van den Berg is most naturally a centre back, the vast majority of his appearances for Carrick's side since the start of the campaign, have been at right-back.

Indeed, the teenager has often filled in for the injured Tommy Smith in that position, and given the latter has now been ruled out for the rest of the season, it seems that could be a role that van den Berg retains for some time come.

Should things play out in that way though, there is a case to be made that it does not bode well for the prospects of another player at Middlesbrough, in the form of Anfernee Dijksteel.

What could Middlesbrough using van den Berg at right-back mean for Dijksteel?

While van den Berg has made a positive start to this season with Middlesbrough, the same can unfortunately, not be said of Dijksteel.

Having missed the start of the season due to injury, the right-back has now been part of his side's matchday squad for six of their last seven Championship games.

In that time however, Dijksteel has made just three appearances for the club, all of which have come as a late substitute.

Indeed, even though Smith has missed several of those matches due to injury, it has been van den Berg who has been given the nod ahead of Dijksteel at right-back, which seemingly does not bode well for the 27-year-old.

The fact that Carrick is preferring to use someone who is more naturally known as a centre back - and who at 19-years-old is still relatively inexperienced in his career, and in the Championship, does seem to suggest that Dijksteel is now some way down the pecking order at The Riverside Stadium.

As a result, it is hard to imagine that Dijksteel will be getting too many more opportunities for Middlesbrough in the near future, which could raise question about how much longer he will be at The Riverside Stadium for.

At 27-years-old, the right-back is at the stage of his career where he will want to be playing as much as possible, something that looks unlikely to happen at 'Boro as things stand.

That may mean that a move elsewhere could be best for Dijksteel, and given he will be entering the final year of his contract at the end of this season, his lack of game time recently, suggests it could also suit Middlesbrough to cash in on him soon, while they can still get a fee for a player they are not exactly relying on in matches, following the addition of van den Berg.

So with all that in mind, it does seem as though there is an argument to be made that the addition of van den Berg to this Middlesbrough squad, could soon prompt another departure from the side, given the reduction in opportunities it has led to for Dijksteel himself.