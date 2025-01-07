This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a disappointing first half of the season at Portsmouth, Middlesbrough could decide to recall winger Sammy Silvera from his loan spell at Fratton Park this month.

Silvera joined Middlesbrough from Australian side Central Coast Mariners last summer, and he scored six goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Michael Carrick's men last season.

However, Silvera struggled to nail down his place in the starting line-up at the Riverside Stadium, and with Carrick clearly unconvinced, he was allowed to make a season-long loan move to Portsmouth in July.

Silvera would have been hoping that the switch to the South Coast would reignite his career in English football, but it has not worked out that way so far, and he came in for criticism from Pompey supporters after making his first start for the club in over three months in the recent 3-0 defeat at Bristol City.

Sammy Silvera's stats for Portsmouth (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 12 Starts 6 Goals 0 Assists 0

The 24-year-old was left out of the matchday squad entirely for Portsmouth's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on Sunday, and speaking after the game, head coach John Mousinho sparked speculation that he could be set to return to Boro when he admitted that the deal has not been a success.

"We are not sure what the situation is there yet, and with anything around transfers and actually internal players leading into a match-day, I don’t have anything to do with it, so I will catch up with the sporting director after and see where we are at with that," Mousinho told The News.

"Has it worked out for Sammy? Sometimes that’s what happens, players that go on loan or players we sign, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. That’s one of those things, that’s part of recruitment, some you get right and some you don’t."

Middlesbrough fan pundit on potential Sammy Silvera recall

When asked if the club should recall Silvera from Portsmouth this month, FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper Hudson said that it would make sense to end his spell at Fratton Park early, and he suggested a loan move to League One could be the best way to put the winger in the shop window ahead of the summer.

"With Silvera, the one thing that's obvious is that nothing is going to come from him staying at Portsmouth for the second half of the season," Jasper said.

"I think his time at Middlesbrough is done. It was a risky deal at the time, and while he had a lot of potential, none of it was guaranteed.

"He never really got going for Middlesbrough, and we added a lot more quality in Doak and Burgzorg, who are just better than him.

"We were hoping that he could develop and improve and show some of his potential at Portsmouth, but that clearly hasn't happened.

"I know Portsmouth's fans don't like him, and if he's not going to get games, it doesn't make sense for him to stay there, he's not going to develop or increase his transfer value.

"I'd be tempted to recall him and loan him out to a League One club, so hopefully he could then show something in the second half of the season. That means we could recoup a bit of a fee on him or, in a very unlikely scenario, he actually breaks through, and his talent comes out.

"He can't stay at Portsmouth, it makes no sense for us whether we want to keep him and develop him or put him in the shop window and try and get some money back for him in the summer."

Middlesbrough should look to offload Sammy Silvera permanently

As Portsmouth do not have the option to terminate Silvera's loan, his future is in the hands of parent club Middlesbrough, but Carrick has suggested that he is considering the possibility of recalling him this month.

Even a positive loan spell at Pompey may not have been enough for Silvera to force his way back into Carrick's plans, but given how much he has struggled at Fratton Park, it seems certain that his days at the Riverside Stadium are numbered.

With that in mind, Boro should look to sanction Silvera's permanent exit, but as his price tag is likely to be fairly low at this point, Jasper is right that sending him out on loan again could be the best chance of increasing his valuation ahead of a summer sale.