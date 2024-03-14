Highlights Ayling impressing at Middlesbrough, with recent assists, making an impact under Carrick.

Palmer suggests short-term deal for experienced Ayling to mentor young players at Boro.

Ayling's future uncertain as free agent, still a reliable performer despite frustrating end at Leeds.

Carlton Palmer believes that Middlesbrough should look to sign Luke Ayling on a permanent basis after his loan spell from Leeds United.

Luke Ayling’s time at Middlesbrough

The right-back was a firm favourite at Elland Road, but the emergence of Archie Gray saw him lose his place under Daniel Farke, whilst Connor Roberts was brought in during the January window.

Therefore, it was agreed that Ayling could make the move to the Riverside Stadium, and the 32-year-old has featured regularly under Michael Carrick, making 11 appearances since his move.

It’s been a mixed time for the defender in that period, as he hasn’t always convinced, but Ayling has impressed recently, registering three assists in the past three games.

Luke Ayling’s future

With Ayling’s deal at Elland Road expiring in the summer, Leeds have already announced that the player will be on the move, so he is preparing to become a free agent.

As a result, Ayling is effectively playing for his future and he will be on the lookout for a new club ahead of next season. .

And, speaking to FLW, former England international Palmer explained why Boro should be looking at keeping Ayling around, although only on a short-term contract.

“Luke is 32 now, but he comes with bags of experience. He’s 100% committed and great to have around the dressing room, and I suppose with Michael Carrick having a young squad it would be good to have a bit of experience around.

“So I think depending on his salary, Middlesbrough will be looking to offer Ayling a short-term contract, maybe a year. He will help the young players come through, so it would make sense to do that if they can come to some sort of agreement over his contract and wages.”

Luke Ayling still has a lot to offer

You can understand why Palmer is advising Middlesbrough to offer a short-term deal, but that’s something that the player may not want.

As a free agent, he will be able to assess his options, and you would expect a few offers will come forward for Ayling, as he is still a reliable performer at this level.

He may not be able to get forward and contribute in the way he used to for Leeds, but he is a decent defender, and he plays with energy down the flank.

It was a frustrating end for Ayling at Leeds, and whilst he’s a modern day favourite at Elland Road, it was clearly the right time for him to move on, as he wasn’t getting the minutes he wanted. Now with Boro, he’s starting to make his mark, and Ayling will feel he’s still got a lot to offer at this level.

But, all talk of his future will be put on hold until the campaign finishes, as Boro are now firmly in the mix for promotion after three successive wins put them back in the hunt for a top six finish.

Championship Table (As it stands March 14th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 37 1 53 10 Preston North End 37 -6 53 11 Cardiff City 37 -6 53 12 Sunderland 37 3 47 13 Bristol City 37 -1 47 14 Watford 37 1 45 15 Swansea City 37 -12 43 16 Millwall 37 -12 43

So, it’s about ending the season well, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the summer.