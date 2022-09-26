Middlesbrough update emerges in Bournemouth’s pursuit of Scott Parker replacement

Middlesbrough have received no formal offers amid speculation linking Chris Wilder to a move away from the club.

The Boro manager has become the bookies favourite to take over at Premier League side Bournemouth following overnight activity.

However, according to The Northern Echo, there has been no move made by the Cherries to contact the Championship club regarding Wilder’s future.

Bournemouth are searching for a new first team boss following the dismissal of Scott Parker earlier this month.

Gary O’Neil has been placed as interim manager of the team for the time being, and has overseen one win and one draw from his two games in charge.

But it is believed that the club’s hierarchy are hoping to examine external candidates for the role before considering an official appointment.

Meanwhile, Wilder’s own position with Boro has been put under intense scrutiny following a poor start to this season.

The 55-year old has overseen two wins from their opening 10 league fixtures, which has left the team in 22nd in the table going into a busy October schedule.

Up next for Wilder’s side is an away trip to face Coventry City on 1 October.

The Verdict

Wilder’s departure would be a big blow to Boro despite their poor form to start the season.

The club is still only five points adrift of the play-off places so their current spot in the table is rather meaningless.

A couple of good results in a row to start the month could see the team massively climb the standings.

Wilder’s tenure so far has shown a lot of promise so his potential leaving for Bournemouth would cut short a lot of the club’s work over the last 12 months.