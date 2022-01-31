Middlesbrough update detailed as both Arsenal and Spurs circle, may interest Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough are braced for offers from both Arsenal and Tottenham for right-back Djed Spence before tonight’s transfer deadline, according to the Northern Echo.

The 21-year-old has impressed while on loan with Nottingham Forest but Chris Wilder has not opted to recall him – due in part to the emergence of Isaiah Jones.

As he has already played for the Teessiders and Forest this term, FIFA rules dictate that Spence cannot feature for a third side this season even if he were to move club today.

However, the Northern Echo has reported that has not put either Spurs or Arsenal off and Boro are now braced for bids before tonight’s deadline.

It is said that both clubs would allow the defender to complete the season at the City Ground.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be happy with the prospect of signing a player that cannot feature until next season as he looks to continue to build for the future.

It is understood that Antonio Conte, meanwhile, would prefer signing a player that can join up with his squad straight away but is a fan of Spence and has missed out on signing Adam Traore.

The Verdict

It appears as though Boro could have a decision to make today with a chance that offers come in from Arsenal and Spurs for Spence.

Football League World understands that the club would look for a fee in the region of around £10 million in the summer but on deadline day, they may be able to ask for even more.

Cashing in on him looks the sensible move given Jones’ emergence and the fact that it doesn’t seem as though Spence is particularly keen to return to the Riverside.

They may well be able to benefit from the frosty relationship between Arsenal and Spurs as neither club will want to lose out to their local rivals.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland