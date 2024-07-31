Highlights Rookie defender George McCormick impresses Carrick in Bangura's absence, could be key player in season opener.

With Bangura's injury setback, academy star McCormick seizes his chance to shine in Middlesbrough's lineup.

Carrick faces dilemma on replacing Bangura: sign senior player or trust McCormick to step up in Championship season.

Middlesbrough left-back Alex Bangura's injury setback has thrown his availability for the start of the 2024/25 Championship season into doubt, but in his absence, Michael Carrick may have unearthed a gem from their academy to potentially replace him.

Bangura has not taken part in any of Middlesbrough's pre-season friendlies on English soil, with this latest injury being the latest to prevent the former Cambuur defender's Boro career from having any real chance of taking off.

With his availability for the beginning of the new Championship season now under threat, Lukas Engel has been left as the only senior left-back option for Carrick to call upon.

That has simultaneously opened the door for 19-year-old academy graduate George McCormick to show the Boro boss what he can do, and after a highly impressive string of performances that included an assist against Doncaster, the young defender may be set to play an important role as the season begins.

McCormick shines in pre-season

When one door closes, there's always the potential that another will open, and that's exactly what appears to have happened over the course of Middlesbrough's pre-season preparations.

McCormick's talents have been no secret to those inside of Rockliffe Park's walls for some time, with the youngster having been with the club since Under-9 level.

The defender was rewarded with his performances in Boro's academy system this summer, after being handed his first professional contract with the club until 2026.

He's since been drafted into Middlesbrough's first team setup this summer, and after Bangura's injury, he's been granted his first big chance to impress the Boro coaching staff, which is precisely what he's done.

Speaking on how impressed he's been with McCormick over the summer in an interview via The Northern Echo, Carrick said: "George has taken his opportunity, he’s done fantastically well.

"It’s come quite quickly for him, really, so fair play to him. He’s improved every time he’s played, and in training he’s improving all the time.

“It was a big moment for him (at Doncaster), setting up the goal for Finchy, and it was great to see the two younger lads connecting and scoring a goal. I’m really pleased for George, he’s doing a lot of good things at the moment.”

Carrick has proven on multiple occasions that he's not afraid to put his faith in Middlesbrough's academy prospects if he thinks they're ready for first team action, with Hayden Hackney developing into a star under his tutelage.

McCormick's stats, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Middlesbrough U21 12 0 0 Middlesbrough U18 10 0 2

Law McCabe, Fin Cartwright and Sonny Finch have also seen multiple chances handed to them, and McCormick appears to be the next in line.

The young defender is certainly doing everything he can to put himself in the first team picture next season, and Carrick appears to have no issue in calling upon Middlesbrough's latest academy talent.

Carrick will have big decision to make if Bangura is a long-term absentee

If Bangura's injury is something that will keep the 25-year-old sidelined for an extended period of time, then Carrick and his staff are going to have a big decision on their hands on how they're going to replace him.

Do they head back into the transfer market in the search of a more senior option to push Engel for starting opportunities? Or will they put their faith in youth, and hand McCormick the responsibility of backing up, and perhaps pushing Boro's Danish defender?

Ryan Giles has been a name linked with a Middlesbrough reunion this summer, with the impact he can have being no secret to Boro supporters. The left-back registered a Championship-topping 11 assists whilst on loan during the 2022/23 season.

However, despite Hull City owner, Acun Ilicali, stating rather brazenly that he wouldn't stand in Giles' way if he wishes to move back to the North East this summer, the Tigers' vice chief executive Tan Kesler made it clear that he wants the 24-year-old to stay.

If a deal for Giles is off the table, then it would remain to be seen whether Middlesbrough's head of football Kieran Scott and his recruitment team believe they could identify and recruit a better option than McCormick.