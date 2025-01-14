Ipswich Town have turned down an offer from Middlesbough for George Edmundson, as Michael Carrick looks to secure the on-loan defender on a permanent basis.

Boro managed to finalise a temporary deal for Edmundson in the summer, and he has gone on to play 19 times for the Teesside outfit in the Championship this season, helping Boro to fifth in the table.

Championship Table (as of 14/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Brom 26 11 40

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Boro are keen to keep Edmundson on a long-term basis, but Football Insider has revealed that the Tractor Boys have turned down an offer for the centre-back.

Middlesbrough looking to sign George Edmundson permanently

Edmundson’s contract with Ipswich is up at the end of the season, and it seems inevitable that he will leave the Premier League side.

With that in mind, it’s somewhat surprising that they have rejected an offer from Boro, as they are going to lose him on a free transfer in the summer, but they will have their reasons.

From Boro’s perspective, there’s no immediate reason to panic, as Edmundson joined the club for the season, and he will be focused on trying to help Michael Carrick’s men to promotion this season.

You can also understand why Boro have tried to get this sorted in January, as the former Rangers man will be an attractive option to other clubs as a free agent, so they are trying to get this sorted before that scenario, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree a deal with Ipswich.

George Edmundson has a big role to play for Middlesbrough

Of course, Edmundson is in full control of his future, and it will be interesting to see what he wants to do.

But, as outlined above, his only concern right now is helping Boro, and he will be pleased with how this season has gone.

Game time at Ipswich was always going to be difficult following their promotion to the Premier League, so Edmundson made the move to Teesside, and he will have enjoyed how it has gone so far.

Related West Ham shortlist Middlesbrough star amid £20m offer Emmanuel Latte Lath's future at Middlesbrough has been the subject of intense transfer speculation

With Boro’s injury situation at the back easing somewhat now, Edmundson could face a battle to retain a place in the starting 11 over the coming months, but there is competition for places at all top Championship clubs, and it’s down to the player to show Carrick that he deserves to start.

Middlesbrough are back in action on Saturday when they make the long trip to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth.