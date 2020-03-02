Middlesbrough trio impress despite Lewis Grabban’s controversial Nottingham Forest equaliser

Middlesbrough were held to a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Riverside Stadium.

It’s a result that will feel like two points dropped for the Teessiders as they remain in the drop zone in 22nd place.

Ryan Yates opened the scoring after his effort from 20 yards wrong-footed Aynsley Pears in the Middlesbrough goal, before a dramatic comeback emerged in the first half.

Rudy Gestede popped up with an equaliser after 30 minutes, before Hayden Coulson teed up Lewis Wing who bundled past Brice Samba with Lady Luck very much on his side.

Middlesbrough dominated the second period and certainly looked the more likely to get the next goal, but it was the visitors who equalised as Lewis Grabban scored a controversial leveller.

Here’s how we rated the Teessiders.

Aynsley Pears – 6

Could have done better with both Forest goals. Grew into the game and made some important stops in the second period.

Jonny Howson – 7

Not his best game as he struggled with Sammy Ameobi’s pace and running, but still kept his composure and tried to keep Middlesbrough calm.

Ryan Shotton – 8

Led by example as he put in a strong display. Struggled with the pace of Forest’s attack but generally did well.

Harold Moukoudi – 8

A good display as his physical style suited the test of Forest down to the ground. Played a big role in Gestede’s opener.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Had a decent game. Put in some good tackles and did well to support Coulson on the left by dragging the defender away.

Paddy McNair – 7

Justified his selection with some good tackles and long passes up to the final third. Really grew into the game as the second half unfolded.

Adam Clayton – 6

Did well to dispossess Forest at times but a little to slow to release the ball, leaving his teammates under pressure.

Marcus Tavernier – 6

Showed bravery to get on the ball but struggled to find the final ball.

Lewis Wing – 7

Lacklustre in possession but got a stroke of luck with his goal before half-time. Grew in influence but looked tired.

Hayden Coulson – 8

Middlesbrough’s best player as his pace and direct running caused countless problems for Nottingham Forest.

Rudy Gestede – 7

A threat from the off as he battled and scrapped for every ball into the box. Got his reward with his first home goal in over 2 years within 30 minutes.

Substitutes

George Saville – N/A

Given very little chance to impact the game.