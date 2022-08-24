Middlesbrough transfer update emerges on Preston North End star

Middlesbrough remain interested in luring Preston North End striker Emil Riis to the Riverside Stadium between now and the end of the summer transfer window, according to an update from Sky Sports (23/8; 5:38pm).

The forward is yet to get off the mark this term in seven displays – but recorded 16 goals and five assists in 44 league appearances last season – making up for what was a tough first campaign at Deepdale following his arrival from Randers.

This form during 2021/22 has made Boro sit up and take an interest, with Football League World first revealing this interest from Chris Wilder’s side last week.

The Teesside outfit remain interested in luring one more striker to the club before the transfer deadline with Wilder hoping to bring in a centre-back and another midfielder as well – and look set to be successful in their pursuit of a defender with Matt Clarke on the verge of joining from Brighton and Hove Albion.

They have also been successful in terms of rebuilding and strengthening their forward line with Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz all joining – and Chuba Akpom looks set to stay put following an uncertain summer period for the ex-Arsenal man.

Sky Sports have now reported that although no bid has been launched for Riis, the two clubs have been in discussions with the Lilywhites likely to want around £10m for his services.

The Verdict:

Considering he’s yet to score this season, you have to wonder whether this would be a good signing on paper, especially when they could probably get better value for money on another player.

However, the Preston man showed real character to respond last term and is a proven goalscorer in this league, so it may end up being a better signing than many people would give Boro credit for if they can get a deal over the line.

At 24 as well, there’s plenty of room for him to grow and they may even be able to sell him on for a considerable amount in the future, something that could come in handy in terms of financial fair play in the future.

And they have the funds to make this deal happen with Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier’s sale, though they may want to spend a considerable amount on a midfielder in their quest to replace the latter.

Although they already have a potential replacement in Alex Mowatt, a real competitor in the middle of the park for his starting place could be beneficial despite already having Matt Crooks and Riley McGree as alternative options.