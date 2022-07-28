Middlesbrough transfer update emerges ahead of West Brom clash

Middlesbrough are unlikely to bring in any more signings prior to this weekend’s match against West Bromwich Albion, as per reports.

Boro face the Baggies at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday evening in what is one of the standout match-ups of the opening Championship weekend.

Ahead of the match, one positive has been the arrival of Brentford forward Marcus Forss.

Boro are desperate for quality options in the striking department, with Forss a much-welcomed addition in that sense.

However, it appears there will be no further business done by Chris Wilder’s side prior to the weekend, if reports are to be believed.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie claims that it is ‘unlikely’ any further players will arrive before Saturday evening’s clash.

The Verdict

This is a disappointing, but perhaps not surprising update from a Middlesbrough perspective.

Whilst there are undoubtedly further additions needed, those in charge of transfers at the Riverside Stadium have clearly had a busy few days.

Marcus Tavernier’s seemingly ‘done’ sale to Bournemouth has had to have been negotiated, and at the same time, so has the deal to bring Marcus Forss from Brentford to Teesside.

Given we’re now only two days out from the West Brom match, it would be a big ask for further incomings in the next day or so.

Instead, we could see one or two come in following the West Brom game and prior to the club’s second Championship match against QPR.

Of course, there is no guarantee that will happen, however, a Tavernier replacement is needed, and so are further additions in the striking department.