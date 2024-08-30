Middlesbrough are now ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for Ipswich Town’s George Edmundson ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Michael Carrick had been seeking defensive reinforcements going into Deadline Day, and it had been claimed that Boro were among a host of clubs looking to do a deal for Edmundson. However, it was thought earlier today that a move to Teesside was unlikely for the centre-back.

Yet, in a fresh late development, reporter Pete O’Rourke revealed that the 27-year-old could make the move to the Riverside Stadium.

“Middlesbrough are confident of getting a loan deal for Ipswich defender George Edmundson done before the transfer deadline.”

George Edmundson move would suit all parties

As mentioned, central defence has been a problem for Boro this season, as Darragh Lenihan and Dael Fry have been out injured for lengthy periods, and Rav van den Berg missed last week, meaning that Matt Clarke, who has had injury issues of his own over the years, was the only senior centre-back.

Edmundson's career stats, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Ipswich 75 5 4 Rangers 17 2 1 Oldham 79 3 5

Therefore, a new addition would be very welcome, and Edmundson would be a good choice, as he knows all about the Championship, and he played a part in Ipswich’s remarkable promotion last season.

So, he would be able to make an instant impact, and his no-nonsense style would add more strength and know-how to the Boro side.

Meanwhile, the ex-Rangers man will know that he is going to struggle for game time at Portman Road after the signings of Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves, so whilst it will be disappointing to leave Ipswich, it may be best for his career.

Middlesbrough’s hectic transfer window

This would cap off what has been a busy window for Boro, and it has been an eventful deadline day.

There had been talk that Emmanuel Latte Lath could move to Ipswich, but, pleasingly for Boro, that didn’t materialise, and the striker will join up with the squad for the game at Cardiff on Saturday.

If Latte Lath had been sold it would have been a major blow for Carrick, and he will be pleased that the club have managed to retain several key players over the past few months.

On paper, they have a strong squad, and Edmundson would beef up what is arguably the biggest area of concern right now, so it would be a very good end to the window.

Even if the Edmundson deal does go through, he would not be registered in time to make his Boro debut against the Bluebirds.