Middlesbrough transfer target makes honest admission amid recent speculation

Jorgen Strand Larsen has admitted he would like to leave FC Groningen this summer after interest from clubs including Middlesbrough, although he won’t push for a move.

Chris Wilder is desperate to bring in a few strikers ahead of the deadline and it was reported last week that the Norwegian international was a target for the north-east outfit, and they were believed to have lodged a bid of around £8m for the player.

That was rejected by the Eredivisie side, who are thought to want around £12m for Strand Larsen.

It appears that will be too much for Boro, but the 22-year-old has been speaking about his future to Dutch media, as quoted by Teesside Live, and he revealed he would be keen on a switch, with Bologna also monitoring Strand Larsen.

“As a striker who had a very good season last season, you always want to try and take new steps. But I am not pushing anything and I will have to see what the transfer market and the rest of the window will bring.

“I am 22 now, I feel I achieved a lot last season and this could be a good time to take a step. But I’m not going to force anything.”

The verdict

In fairness, you have to appreciate the honesty here from Strand Larsen and it shows that he is a player with ambitions to play at a high level.

The fact he was asked about interest from Boro and Bologna specifically and answered like this suggests he would be very keen on either club.

Of course, the finances seem a bit too much for Boro at the moment, but things can change quickly in football and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

