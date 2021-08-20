Middlesbrough transfer target makes comment which suggests deal is in the pipeline

Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Heerenveen for the services of winger Mitchell Van Bergen.

Neil Warnock’s men are set to make their second attacking addition in quick succession with Toyosi Olusanya joining from Billericay Town today.

Van Bergen, 21, has scored 16 and assisted 13 in 119 Eredivisie appearances for Vitesse Arnhem and Heerenveen, the winger will remain committed to his current club while negotiations are going on between the two parties.

Van Bergen said this morning, with quote sourced from Teeside Live: “It’s clear that something is going on.”

“I have to wait. For the time being I am still a player of Heerenveen. And as long as I am, I will do my best for this club.”

Boro travel to Pride Park on Saturday looking to make amends for their 3-2 home defeat to ten man Queens Park Rangers in midweek, the transfer rumblings in the background may motivate the players, now knowing that their spot in the side is under threat.

The Eredivisie to Championship transition will take time and Warnock may be keen to ease Van Bergen into the first team setup, as he has done with Martin Payero in recent weeks.

The variety of signings Boro are making, particularly picking up younger players from foreign markets, should make for an interesting squad, with a good blend of flair and experience.

The Verdict

Van Bergen would be a relative unknown on Teesside, it is unclear how big of an influence Warnock has in the recruitment process, with the club looking to bring in the likes of Van Bergen and Payero yet also free agents and players from non-league.

Nevertheless when the squad is finalised after the 31st August deadline, we will see Warnock’s vision start to take shape as the club look to build a top six push this season.

Van Bergen’s comments suggest he has a committed attitude which the 72-year-old will like, remaining professional at Heerenveen until all the relevant paperwork is completed for him to move over to the English second tier. One to watch on arrival for sure.

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal Won more Lost more