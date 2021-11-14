Middlesbrough transfer talking points: Dael Fry interest? free-agent incoming? New manager, new approach?

The past few days have seen the start of a new era at The Riverside Stadium for Middlesbrough.

Following the sacking of Neil Warnock last weekend, Chris Wilder has now taken over as the club’s new manager.

Given Wilder’s reputation, there will no doubt be plenty of ‘Boro fans who are keen to see just what the 54-year-old is able to do at the club.

One potential influence on that will be transfers, with the January transfer window now moving onto the horizon, which could give Wilder the chance to put his own mark on the squad.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big talking point currently surrounding Middlesbrough and their new boss.

Can they keep Dael Fry?

One current Middlesbrough player who could give Wilder plenty to think about from a Middlesbrough perspective, is Dael Fry.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, West Ham are interested in Fry as potential cover for Angelo Ogbonna following the ACL injury he recently suffered, while another Premier League side, Burnley, have previously been linked with the centre back.

Given his influence and importance to this Middlesbrough side, keeping Fry would be a big statement of intent from the club given that interest, and a clear sign to Wilder from the board that they are willing to stand firm and back him with a squad to push for promotion to the Premier League.

Has Neil Taylor done enough to earn a contract?

One piece of business that could potentially be done by ‘Boro before the January transfer window even opens, focuses on Neil Taylor.

The experienced left-back is a free agent – meaning he can be signed before the transfer window opens – following his release from Aston Villa at the end of last season, and has been on trial with ‘Boro over the past week or so.

Taylor featured for Middlesbrough’s Under 23s side on Friday night, and is expected to remain with the club into next week as he looks to earn a contract, something which would provide the club with some welcome cover at left-back.

Will Wilder feel the need to change the squad?

There is of course, also the issue of just what Wilder makes of the squad that is available to him at Middlesbrough at this moment in time.

‘Boro invested heavily in the side in the summer transfer window, bringing in more than ten new senior players for the now departed Warnock to use.

With that job now falling to Wilder, just how many of this squad he feels suit his approach, and how many of his own targets he wants to bring in, could have a big influence on how busy ‘Boro are during the January window.