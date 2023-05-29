Middlesbrough would like to keep both Chuba Akpom and Hayden Hackney at the Riverside beyond the end of the summer transfer window, according to Teesside Live.

Former fringe player Akpom was Boro's best player during the 2022/23 campaign, recording 29 goals in 42 competitive appearances and playing a big part in his team's rise from the relegation zone to the play-offs.

He has had the option in his contract triggered, meaning that he is set to remain at the club until next summer, although the club will surely be keen to tie him down to a longer-term contract now.

Hackney, meanwhile, has been a real asset in the middle of the park, keeping senior players out of the starting lineup because of his superb performances under Leo Percovich and current boss Michael Carrick.

Being given a chance by Percovich to shine, he hasn't looked back since and will now be looking to build on a very successful campaign with next term around the corner.

Who is interested in Chuba Akpom and Hayden Hackney?

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on luring Akpom away from the Riverside and this comes as no real surprise considering the Eagles have utilised the EFL market to their advantage before.

Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange may not be regular first-teamers yet, but former Reading man Michael Olise has turned out to be an excellent addition.

Hackney is also a wanted man, with 90min reporting that Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all keen on taking him away from Teesside.

Leicester City have also been linked - but their relegation may have damaged their chances of signing the young midfielder.

Who is most likely to leave: Chuba Akpom or Hayden Hackney?

Considering Akpom has just a year left on his contract, you have to say he's the one who is most likely to leave at the moment.

Boro will be particularly keen to hold on to Hackney because he's only a youngster at this stage and will only get better with more experience under his belt, something that will increase his valuation.

Carrick may prefer to offload some fringe players like Anferee Dijksteel rather than cash in on Hackney who has been such a crucial figure in the middle of the park.

It would be hard to replace Akpom who has been superb in the number 10 role - but Hackney could be a good long-term option to have in place of Jonny Howson who could potentially leave the club next summer.

If Carrick can retain both though, that would be a big boost but that may also reduce his budget this summer, so it will be interesting to see if one or both do move on.