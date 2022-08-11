Middlesbrough transfer stance emerges as target rules out extended Hull City stay

Middlesbrough still have Hull City defender Jacob Greaves on their radar and is Chris Wilder’s number one target in that position at this stage, according to an update from the Northern Echo.

The 21-year-old has reportedly rejected multiple contract offers at the MKM Stadium this summer – and could potentially be another high-profile departure this summer following Keane Lewis-Potter, George Honeyman and ex-captain Richie Smallwood’s departures.

As per this report, the defender has told officials in East Yorkshire that he won’t be extending his stay at his current club, a real blow for the Tigers with the 21-year-old’s deal set to expire next summer.

However, one lifeline for Shota Arveladze’s side is the fact the club have the option to extend his stay by a further year, potentially giving them more power at the negotiating table.

That may not deter league rivals Boro though, who have a decent amount of money at their disposal following the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier to Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth.

At this stage, the young centre-back is still Wilder’s priority target in this position and he is just one of five new additions the ex-Sheffield United boss wants to recruit before the summer window closes.

Two new strikers and two more midfielders are also on the agenda at the Riverside Stadium going into the final few weeks of the window.

The Verdict:

As a left-footed central defender, he could slot in perfectly at the back and certainly has the amount of Championship experience needed to thrive at the Riverside, though it may take him some time to become accustomed to his surroundings.

Even if he does need time to settle in, there are other options that can be utilised but his arrival is still much-needed, because it will give Paddy McNair the opportunity to operate in a defensive midfield role.

With Jonny Howson’s future uncertainty beyond next summer, having a long-term option like McNair in there could be beneficial. Alternatively, it could allow Wilder to take out Anfernee Dijksteel or Dael Fry if he wishes.

At this stage though and based on their performances last season, it would be difficult to see any central defender being forced to sit on the bench, though injuries and tactical reasons make this potential addition important.

It will be interesting to see whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal with Hull though, because they won’t have a bottomless pit of money to spend considering the need to bring in four others and the fact they have already forked out on transfer fees for the likes of Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe recently.