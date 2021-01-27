Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Warnock reveals January ambitions, Patrick Roberts latest, Everton outcast attracting interest

Middlesbrough are preparing for a busy end to the January transfer window.

The Teessiders are firmly in the mix to secure promotion to the Premier League but will be hoping to add a handful of quality players as they look to move into the play-off positions.

Unfortunately things are proving quite tricky this month with the addition of new players proving incredibly difficult due to the economic impact of the ongoing global pandemic.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip about the Teessiders…

Neil Warnock eyes defender deal

The Middlesbrough boss has said that he’s hoping to sign ‘two or three’ players in the remaining days of the transfer window, including the addition of a defender.

Warnock emphasised the need to strengthen and added that it was crucial that his key players have cover to see them through the rest of the season.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Warnock said: “This can’t be the squad for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got to get players in. I’ll be bringing players in. It’s just working out how I’m going to get them in and what it’s going to take to do that.

“It’s probably going to be a case of going back on a few things, although one or two more names have cropped up in the last 12 hours. I think towards the end of the window, there’ll be quite a few players who are out of contract in the summer where clubs will take offers because they don’t want to lose them for nothing.

“We’ll be looking at that, and there will be one or two players that become available. It’s just a case of getting value for money. But we are short in certain areas, and if we are going to make a push for it from February onwards, we’ve got to have a little bit more cover for when the likes of Dijksteel, Dael and Tav are missing. We have to bring in at least a couple – ideally two or three.”

Patrick Roberts

Neil Warnock has played down the chances of Patrick Roberts leaving the club this month.

An exclusive report from Football League World detailed that the Manchester City loanee was likely to be sent back to the Premier League club if the Teessiders could sign a player to replace him, but so far there’s been no progress in the transfer market.

Quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “I don’t think anybody will be going anywhere.

“We’ve had no enquiries for him, I don’t think his agent has, I don’t think Manchester City have,

“He has to knuckle down and do his best. I thought he looked quite bright when he came on on Sunday. He just tried to do the unbelievable pass every time.

“He has to just calm down a little bit and keep possession a bit more Patrick, there’s no doubting his ability.”

Yannick Bolasie

Reported Middlesbrough target Yannick Bolasie is said to be attracting interest from Turkey, according to the Hartlepool Mail.

The Everton star is thought to be available this month with the Teessiders one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for the player.

That move seems to have gone cold, but according to reports, it seems that the speedy winger is not short of suitors with Sivasspor keen as the January transfer window moves into the final stages.