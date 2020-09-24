Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Striker’s £8m price-tag, Ryan Yates latest, player’s future unclear

Middlesbrough will be in a positive mind frame after registering their first point of the season on Saturday against AFC Bournemouth.

Neil Warnock’s side didn’t have the easiest of transitions into the new season and despite going without their manager against the Cherries last Saturday, Marcus Browne’s late goal secured a 1-1 draw.

There’s a growing pressure on Boro to solve their goalscoring woes, which Warnock will hope the signing of Chuba Akpom will do.

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Middlesbrough ever loaned out Marvin Johnson? Yes No

He’s recently signed to add another option up-front, but Boro do want more.

That leads us into this transfer round-up…

Kenneth Zohore

Boro have been one club that’s been linked with a move for Zohore at West Brom.

Warnock knows him well, having had him on the books at Cardiff City.

He scored three goals for West Brom last season as they won promotion, but The Athletic have revealed he’s available to buy for £8m.

Whether Boro can meet that fee, or agree a loan, remains to be seen.

Ryan Yates

It was reported earlier in the month that Boro – along with Millwall – were interested in a move to sign Yates from Nottingham Forest.

He’s highly-rated at Forest and has continued to be part of Sabri Lamouchi’s first-team squad on the back of those links.

Harry Arter signing gives Forest another option, but at this moment in time, there’s been no progress on that front for Boro.

Aynsley Pears

Blackburn Rovers have a known interest in Pears, but the goalkeeper’s Boro future remains unclear.

A report from the Hartlepool Mail has suggested that Rovers are weighing up their options, with it not clear if they will make another attempt to lure the goalkeeper out of Teesside.