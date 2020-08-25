After securing their Championship future last term, Middlesbrough will want to be competing higher up the table in the 2020/21 campaign.

It was announced in late July that Neil Warnock would be in charge for the upcoming season and he’ll want to strengthen his squad during the current window.

However, it hasn’t been an easy summer so far for Boro, who have missed out on a few deals already.

But who are they interested in currently? And are there any players close to the exit door?

We’ve collected all the latest transfer news for you…

Move for ex-Arsenal striker close

It’s no surprise that the North East side are keen to add some extra firepower and, according to TEAMtalk, that may come in the shape of former Gunners striker Yaya Sanogo.

Boro are understood to have opened talks with the free agent forward, though Millwall, Preston, and Barnsley are also thought to be keen.

Warnock eyeing reunion with Cardiff defender

The defensive line is also an area that Warnock may want to strengthen this summer and TEAMtalk have claimed that the Boro coach is keen to sign Sol Bamba from his former club.

The Teessiders are reportedly set to approach the Bluebirds over the experienced defender in a move that they hope will be cheap.

Portsmouth determined to hold onto Boro target

Boro have also been linked with Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass but they appear to have suffered a setback on that front.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has claimed that the League One club will not be looking to cash in on the shot-stopper this summer.

Boro-linked centre-back discusses future

Gibson is another player that Boro are reported to have shown an interest in, with the central defender looking to leave Burnley.

The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with Nottingham Forest, reiterated that he wanted to “get out and play football” but added: “for now I just have to sit tight and see what happens”.