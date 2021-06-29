Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Sammy Ameobi update, Paul Mullin news, Josh Maja latest

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer window is showing signs of heating up.

It’s been a slow start to the summer for Neil Warnock’s side who have been limited to just one new signing since the end of last season, but after a disappointing end to last term, it’s clear that the club are looking to kick on.

Warnock is determined to push Middlesbrough into play-off contention after finishing 10th in the last campaign but if they’re to do that then they’ll need to kick their recruitment efforts up a notch.

With that in mind here’s the latest news from around the Riverside Stadium…

Sammy Ameobi

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal for the 29-year-old winger, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Ameobi is set to become a free agent in the coming days with his contract at Nottingham Forest due to expire in the coming days.

Reports from Football Insider had emerged on Monday suggesting that both the Teessiders and Birmingham City were chasing the player who made 81 appearances for the Reds, scoring eight goals and racking up 11 assists in that time.

Paul Mullin

Middlesbrough have been handed a potential transfer boost with the striker turning down a contract with Cambridge United, the club confirmed.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Teessiders are keen on a move for the 26-year-old who racked up 32 goals in 46 appearances as the club secured promotion from League Two last term.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Blackburn Rovers are also keen on the player and so it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the player with a move away now confirmed for the summer.

Josh Maja

A move for the Bordeaux man could be tricky to complete due to his asking price, according to the Northern Echo.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham in the Premier League, and while the Whites had an option to sign the player, he has since moved back to France to link up with his parent club.

Neil Warnock is determined to sign at least two strikers this summer, but with a permanent move unlikely, it means that Middlesbrough may have to make a loan move if they’re to get a deal done.