Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Premier League midfielder on the radar, Neil Warnock talks up imminent signing

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is preparing his side for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, putting the Teessiders through their paces over the course of pre-season.

There was a lot to like about Middlesbrough last year in the Championship and, more a period of time, they were seen as dark horses to crash into the play-offs.

Ultimately, Boro fell short, but there was enough to convince Warnock to stay on for another year and build towards a more sustained play-off challenge.

The task for Boro over the course of the summer is building a squad capable of delivering what Warnock wants.

A lot has happened already over the course of the summer, but Boro’s business doesn’t appear to be at an end just yet.

We run you through a couple of the latest headlines here:

Martin Payero

It’s widely expected that Payero will become a Middlesbrough player in the coming days or weeks.

The Argentinian midfielder looks an exciting addition on Teesside, but there is naturally doubt about the South American stepping into the Championship.

Warnock, as quoted by Teesside Live, played down that element of risk: “The recruitment guys gave it to us and then Leo looked into it.

“Steve, for all we haven’t got a lot of money, he always wants to gamble with the Argentinians and the Brazilians.

“He (Payero) is young, a good age, is going to the Olympics so it may not be a bad gamble.”

Tommy Doyle

Football League World have learned that Manchester City are fielding a host of interest in Doyle at this midpoint of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made seven senior appearances for City, including outings in the Premier League and Champions League. Additionally, he’s thrived in City’s youth set-up.

Middlesbrough are one of a host of Championship clubs keeping tabs on the situation, but face competition from nine divisional rivals, including recently relegated trio: Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham.

City are expected to make a decision on the midfielder’s future by early August.

Hayden Coulson

Coulson is a player that’s fallen somewhat down the pecking order at the Riverside under Neil Warnock.

However, the 23-year-old remains highly thought of and that’s reflected in the interest that’s bubbling away from elsewhere in the EFL.

East Anglian Daily Times note how Ipswich Town and Sunderland are keen to offer him an opportunity in League One, whilst Luton Town are a Championship side also interested.

The higher or lower Middlesbrough transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Marvin Emnes cost £3.6m when he joined Middlesbrough, was Didier Digard's fee higher or lower? Higher Lower