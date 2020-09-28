Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Midfielder set to stay with PL club, Striker hunt, Jordan Jones latest

Middlesbrough will be hoping that they can pick up their first win of the 2020/21 league campaign in the Championship at the earliest of opportunities.

Boro are currently sat 18th in the second-tier standings, and will know that they need to start picking up points in the near future if they’re to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough finished 17th in the Championship table last season, and the club’s supporters won’t want to see their side firmly in a relegation scrap this term under the management of Neil Warnock.

With a week to go until the summer transfer window closes, we take a look at the latest rumours involving Middlesbrough as we edge closer to Deadline Day.

Jordan Jones

It had previously been reported that Rangers midfielder Jordan Jones could leave the club, with Middlesbrough being one of the teams interested in landing his signature.

But the midfielder has recently revealed that he is keen to stay with Steven Gerrard’s side, after playing his part in their 5-1 thrashing of Motherwell at the weekend.

Middlesbrough could have to look at finding an alternative, as Jones’ recent update could hint that he’ll be staying with Rangers instead of moving elsewhere.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy spent last year’s campaign on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Garry Monk’s side.

Middlesbrough joined the Owls in the race to sign him on loan for the 2020/21 season, but it appears as though the winger could be staying with Newcastle United, after impressing early into this year’s league campaign.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce revealed that Murphy won’t be sent out on loan, and deserves to stay with the club this term.

“I won’t be letting him out on loan, not after a performance like that. He deserves to stay with us.”

Key figure’s transfer admission

Middlesbrough’s assistant coach Kevin Blackwell has dropped a transfer hint that the club might not be done in terms of incomings.

Speaking in a recent interview, Blackwell admitted that Neil Warnock is keen to add a striker to his ranks, ahead of Deadline Day in October.

“We still need another striker. Chuba only gives us three.

“If Fletch is injured, Browne is more of a ten than a striker, so we might need a bit more there.

“It’s a discussion for the gaffer and the club really, but everyone knows we need one or two more in, because what you saw today was the entire playing squad at the football club.”