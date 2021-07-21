Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Matt Crooks latest, 28-year-old opts against move, loan exit nears

Neil Warnock will be hoping to be a busy man over the next few weeks as the new Championship season edges closer to getting underway.

Warnock, in fairness, has already been a fairly busy manager this summer, bringing in Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Uche Ikpeazu and Lee Peltier.

We begin today’s transfer round-up by looking at who looks set to be the next summer signing…

Matt Crooks close

Boro are closing in on the signing of Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks.

As we exclusively reported a couple of days ago, the midfielder has been in for a medical at the Riverside, with an announcement expected to be made soon.

Crooks scored six goals for the Millers last season, showing his ability to play as a second striker or in central midfield.

He now looks set for a move to Boro, as Warnock looks to strengthen the spine of his squad.

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu stays at Luton

One midfielder who Boro have missed out on, though, is Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu.

Boro and Blackburn Rovers were strongly linked with the combative midfielder, whose contract expired at Luton at the end of last season.

But in what is a major U-turn, Mpanzu has now put pen to paper on a new deal at Kenilworth Road ahead of the new campaign.

22 things all Middlesbrough fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year did Steve Gibson save Middlesbrough from liquidation? 1966 1976 1986 1996

Hayden Coulson close to joining Ipswich

Coulson, meanwhile, is close to joining League One side Ipswich Town on loan, according to TWTD.

Coulson made 17 appearances in the Championship last season, and has failed to kick on since winning the Young Player of the Year award in 2019/20.

Now, a loan move to Ipswich Town looks to be on the cards as he prepares for the new season.

Sol Bamba

Finally, Sol Bamba could well be signed up before the new season.

The defender, as we exclusively reported, could be offered a new deal if he proves his fitness in pre-season.

Bamba, who worked with Warnock at Cardiff, is set to play for Boro’s Under-23s at Redcar United tonight.