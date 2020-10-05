Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Liverpool player a target, Warnock teases forward’s exit, Roberts latest

Middlesbrough secured an important first victory of the season on Saturday, beating Barnsley 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Neil Warnock’s side have been steady away at the start of the season, but a first win had evaded them until the fourth game.

Three points against Barnsley moves Boro onto five for the season and now they can relax a little heading into the international break.

However, Warnock will be doing no such thing, with the transfer window’s end looming and some work to be done on the Boro squad.

Here, we look to bring you the latest with this Boro transfer round-up…

Nathaniel Phillips

According to GOAL, Boro are one of the clubs interested in doing a deal for the Liverpool player.

The 23-year-old is also attracting the interest of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, but Boro are seemingly very much in the mix to sign Phillips between now and the deadline.

Warnock has put a strong focus on strengthening both his attack and defence this summer.

Phillips made 22 appearances for Stuttgart on loan last season.

Marcus Browne

A potential outgoing at Boro could well be Browne.

The forward is a player that’s down the pecking order, with Chuba Akpom arriving to rival Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher for a starting berth.

Warnock has questioned Browne’s suitability to his system given he’s not an out-and-out No.9.

A loan could well be on the cards given the manager’s interview with BBC Tees.

Patrick Roberts

The 23-year-old looks on course to return to Boro for another loan spell.

Roberts impressed for Boro in his short time with the club last season and could return for another spell on Teesside.

Hartlepool Mail note how Boro are not pushing for this deal to be done today as it can be completed in the domestic window.