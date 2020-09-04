Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Kenneth Zohore update, Ben Gibson latest, Midfielder eyed

Middlesbrough are set for an interesting few weeks ahead, as Neil Warnock looks to build his squad for the new Championship season.

Boro finished 17th in the second-tier standings last term, in what was a hugely frustrating league campaign for the club’s supporters.

Warnock has confirmed that he will remain in charge of the club ahead of the new season, having previously only taken charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Jonathan Woodgate.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours at Middlesbrough ahead of their season opener against Watford on Friday 11th September.

Kenneth Zohore

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore, as Neil Warnock looks to bolster his attacking options.

Zohore struggled for consistent game time with the Baggies last season as they were promoted into the Premier League under the management of Slaven Bilic.

But with Bilic now preparing for life in the top-flight, it seems likely that Zohore will fall further down the pecking order in his plans, which could boost Middlesbrough’s chances of landing his signature.

Sam Morsy

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are keen on signing Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy.

The Latics have lost a number of players this summer, after they were relegated from the Championship, after being deducted points for entering administration.

Morsy is one of the few that remain with the club, but he is now being linked with a move to the Riverside before the new league campaign gets under way.

Ben Gibson

It had previously been reported by journalist Alan Nixon that Middlesbrough had registered their interest in signing former defender Ben Gibson from Burnley.

But it has recently been revealed that the defender is set to join Norwich City on a season-long loan deal, with the option being there for the Canaries to make that switch a permanent one.

Dillon Phillips

Middlesbrough have been interested in signing Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips according to journalist Alan Nixon.

He also revealed that the Addicks are looking for a fee in the region of £1million, and there hasn’t been any further progress with that deal since.