Middlesbrough transfer round up: Interest in forward cooled, Warnock rules out move for PL ace, firm stance from rivals over star

Middlesbrough have had a strong first half of the campaign under Neil Warnock and they have managed to get themselves firmly in the race for the top six in the Championship.

Boro are facing a vital month on and off the field and they have already crucially managed to secure the long-term future of Duncan Watmore despite interest from other sides. That leaves Warnock with one less headache to worry about and means he can focus his efforts on other potential targets.

There will perhaps need to be one or two more quality arrivals needed for Boro to push themselves into the play-off places come the end of the campaign. While they will of course also be needing to keep hold of all of their key performers. Should they do that then you would back Warnock to get them over the line in the top six race.

Famara Diedhiou

One player that Middlesbrough are being linked with a potential move for this month is Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou. The 28-year-old has three goals in 19 Championship appearances for the Robins so far this campaign, but he has not always been a guaranteed starter for them in the league under Dean Holden.

Boro are thought to have enquired about his potential availability with the forward having just a few months remaining on his current deal. At this stage Bristol City have yet to come to any agreement with him over a new contract and that could clear the way for Middlesbrough to step in and bring him to the Riverside.

Jack Clarke

Another player who could potentially arrive at Middlesbrough this month is Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke. The former Leeds United youngster is attracting the interest of Boro alongside the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Swansea City and Coventry City with all those hoping to win the race for his signature.

It is also being reported that Tottenham are thought to be willing to allow him to leave the club on loan this month, but they are eager to make sure that they find the right place for him to move to.

Middlesbrough are likely to face a nervous wait to see if they are chosen as the right club for him to move to this month. Warnock though has suggested that is looking for more experienced campaigners than the Tottenham man so that might rule them out of the running at this stage.

Alex Mowatt

Middlesbrough have been linked with a potential move for Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt this month, with the midfielder having still not signed a new deal with the Yorkshire club. Boro are credited with interest alongside a host of Championship rivals including QPR and Cardiff City.

However, chances of a move are seeming unlikely at this stage and Barnsley’s manager Valérien Ismaël has confirmed that the Tykes are making getting Mowatt a new deal a priority for their business this month.

That could see Boro ruled out of the race to sign the midfielder, although whilst he is still not committed to fresh terms there is still the small chance that they might be able to agree a deal with the Yorkshire club for him.