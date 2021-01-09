Middlesbrough transfer round-up: In-demand striker available for free as links with duo are played down

Middlesbrough are hoping that the January transfer window can be a productive one.

After an excellent first half of the season in which the club have established themselves as genuine dark horses for the play-offs, the hope is that the club can kick on this month with an attacking reinforcement or two.

Jordan Archer has already joined while several players have already been linked, but could anyone else be heading to the Riverside Stadium this month?

Here we aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Teessiders…

Armand Gnanduillet

Middlesbrough are among the clubs interested in Armand Gnanduillet, according to Football Insider.

The former Blackpool striker is a free agent after leaving Turkish Second Division side Altay SK, meaning that the club would be able enter directly into negotiations with the player and his representatives.

They won’t have it all their own way though, with Championship big guns Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United also said to be keen.

Jack Clarke

Middlesbrough are unlikely to move for Jack Clarke, according to Neil Warnock.

Along with Stoke City and Swansea City the Teessiders were linked with a move for the Tottenham Hotspur winger as they look to add more pace to the side.

But quoted by the Northern Echo, Warnock said that he wasn’t sure that the former Leeds lad was the right man to improve the team.

He said: “I don’t want to be disrespectful to Jack, and I’m sure he’s a very good player, but I’ve not seen anything of him. The type I’m looking at are players who are probably going to come straight into the team and make a difference.”

16 questions about Neil Warnock that Middlesbrough fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 In what year was Neil Warnock born? 1945 1946 1947 1948

Famara Diedhiou

Another player who won’t be coming the Riverside Stadium is Famara Diedhiou.

The Bristol City striker is said to be available for a January move given that his contract runs out at the end of the season, but according to Neil Warnock he won’t be making a move.

Quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, the Boro boss said: ““I’ve not been very lucky with signings from Bristol City so I might probably say no, I might give that a miss.”