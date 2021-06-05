Middlesbrough transfer round-up: Everton make Yannick Bolasie call, outgoing man attracts interest, Barnsley man could stay put

Middlesbrough are hoping to bring in a significant number of new arrivals this summer.

After missing out on the play-offs last term the hope for Neil Warnock is that he can make some additions to turn the club into genuine contenders for a top six finish next time around.

However after losing several high-profile players at the end of their contracts it simply emphasises the need to add both quality and quantity to the group.

The rumour mill is going into the overdrive but what’s the latest from the Riverside Stadium?

Here’s the latest transfer news to come out of the club…

Yannick Bolasie

The Everton man is officially a free agent after he was released from the Premier League side.

Bolasie had spent the last five months on loan at the Riverside Stadium, making 15 appearances for the club, scoring three and creating three more during his time on Teessider.

Neil Warnock has previously admitted that he’d be interested in signing the player, and with his future now more uncertain than ever, it’ll be interesting to see if a move to Middlesbrough materialises.

Tyrone O’Neill

The forward is looking for a new challenge after it was revealed that he’d be leaving Middlesbrough this summer.

However O’Neill might not be available for too long with Football League World exclusively revealing that a number of clubs are interested in a move for the striker.

It’s claimed that Harrogate Town are interested in bringing him to League Two, while a number of clubs in Scotland are also interested in a move for the 21-year-old.

Alex Mowatt

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy is confident that Alex Mowatt will sign a new deal with the club.

Football League World exclusively revealed in October that Middlesbrough were among the club’s interested in the Tykes’ skipper as he approaches the end of his contract this summer.

After scoring eight goals and seven assists to help Barnsley to the play-offs this term it seems that the midfielder will be a popular player, but according to Murphy, there’s a decent chance that he could be staying put.

Speaking to Barnsley’s official website, Murphy said: “We are confident that we can get something done with Alex.

“He’s currently on holiday but I believe when Alex gets back we’ll sit down with him and his representatives again and the club believes, I believe, Valérien believes that this is the best place for Alex Mowatt.

“He’s our captain, our leader, he provides us goals and assists, he puts in the defensive shift. I don’t see a better place for him and I hope we can get something done there.

“We know other clubs are interested, but we’ve been speaking to Alex about an extension for the better part of 18 to 20 months. He knows where we stand. We continue to put forward offers that should attract any player.

“So hopefully, when he sits down and looks at his offers, sees the full scope, he’ll realise this is where he should be and we’ll see him lead out the team again next season.”